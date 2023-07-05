Fireworks lit up the night sky for the Fourth of July in North Platte
As a Midwestern town in a state where fireworks are legal, residents do their due diligence to make sure fireworks paint the sky in a continuous spread across the city.
Every street corner had their share of discarded shells. A dust composed of gunpowder and dissolved paper from the shells rained down from above.
