Plainsmen baseball donates to local Disabled American Veterans chapter

Brook Baker, left, Disabled Veterans chapter No. 3 commander, receives a check from Chuck Heeman, owner of the North Platte Plainsmen baseball team. The check for $3,945 came from the sales of game jerseys at the July 8 Military All-Star game at Bill Wood Field. The funds will be used to continue the work of the nonprofit DAV for their Christmas meals and for placing flowers at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

 Job Vigil

The North Platte Plainsmen baseball team gave back to its host community on Thursday as team officials presented the local Disabled American Veterans chapter No. 3 with a check for $3,945.

“Chuck and Mayra Heeman own a few other teams and they always want to give back to a Veterans organization in the community,” said Brook Baker, DAV commander.

Baker hosted some of the baseball players through the summer at his home and was in contact with the Heemans.

“I said, I don’t know if you know this or not, but I’m actually the commander at the DAV here,” Baker said. “They’re like, that would be great. Now we know where the money can go.”

The money was raised in an auction of jerseys the Plainsmen wore at the July 8 Military All-Star game.

“That was huge for us,” Baker said. “That’s a lot of money we can now put back into helping veterans in the community and in the area.”

Baker said the money will go toward the food basket deliveries the DAV does for veterans at Christmas.

“The program is for veterans in the community that are down on their luck or are having issues,” Baker said. “We provide a Christmas dinner for them.”

He said the group also places flowers at Fort McPherson National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

“This (donation) opens the door for us to help even more,” Baker said. “Being a nonprofit, we run solely on donations."

The funds from the Heemans and the Plainsmen doubled the organization’s savings.

“A huge thank you to them and to the public for purchasing the jerseys at the auction,” Baker said.

