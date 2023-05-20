A proposed extension of North Platte’s 2-mile planning and zoning jurisdiction would pave the way for a single-family housing development southwest of the city.

A total of four items related to Allura LLP’s plans for the site off West State Farm Road appear on Tuesday’s agenda for the monthly meeting of the city’s Planning Commission.

The rest of the agenda involves a trio of actions related to a request by Trey and Dayna Wasserburger to split off a home from property the couple owns at 6547 E. State Farm Road.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel via ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

Planning Commission agenda documents say John Boettcher, representing Allura, wants to divide the left half of an 84.1-acre lot on West State Farm’s south side into 18 separate lots.

The proposed Rolling Prairie Subdivision would have room for 19 more lots should its east side be similarly replatted in the future, Planning Administrator Judy Clark wrote.

The nine-member planning panel first will be asked to recommend council approval of extending the 2-mile zoning limit by 839 acres. A story in Thursday’s Telegraph incorrectly listed the size of Allura’s lot as the total size of the extension.

Council approval of that extension would consolidate planning jurisdiction over Allura’s lot under the city, Clark said. The current 2-mile border in that area cuts across the lot’s northeast corner, leaving the rest of it under Lincoln County’s zoning jurisdiction.

The City Council Nov. 1 annexed the city-owned “South Park” property northeast of the lot near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue. That step permits the proposed extension of the 2-mile zone to encompass Allura’s entire lot, Clark said.

Allura also wants to amend the city’s land use map, rezone its lot from A-1 “transitional agriculture” to R-L suburban dwelling and replat the parcel to create the initial 18 lots.

Separate public hearings will be held on all of Allura’s requests except for the subdivision replat.

Hearings on the 2-mile zone extension and Allura’s other requests will sandwich the three items involving the Wasserburgers’ lot-split request.

The home the couple wants to split off lies on East State Farm’s north side, about 2 miles east of Newberry Access and just west of the road’s first southern dogleg en route to Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Like Allura, the Wasserburgers are seeking a land-use map amendment, a rezoning to R-L suburban dwelling and approval of a replat. Hearings will precede votes on the first two items.