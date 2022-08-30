Planning panel backs TIF eligibility for NP housing area south of I-80

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday grappled with the city’s housing shortage, endorsing an initial plat for one development and urging “substandard and blighted” status for another potential building area.

Members voted 7-0 to recommend that the City Council next week declare a 30-acre area south of Interstate 80 — most of it vacant — eligible for tax increment financing.

The panel also voted 7-0 to advance a plat establishing the first eight lots of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s 51-lot “shovel-ready” north-side subdivision. It’s been dubbed “Mulligan Meadows” for its proximity to River’s Edge Golf Course.

Council members will consider both items at their regular Sept. 6 meeting, with a public hearing preceding debate on the TIF eligibility study.

The city’s proposed 2022-23 budget also will receive its annual hearing at that council meeting, though it won’t be approved before Sept. 8.

No one except chamber President and CEO Gary Person spoke at a Planning Commission hearing on Wilkinson Development’s request for TIF eligibility for its vacant 22.06-acre tract between Hackberry Road and I-80.

To enable it to qualify, a 26-home area to its southeast between Hackberry, Russian Olive Road, South Oak Street and Lynn Court was included in the “substandard and blighted” study by Marvin Planning Associates of David City.

Clarine Eickhoff, Wilkinson’s chief operating officer, was present at the sparsely attended meeting but didn’t speak during the hearing.

She told The Telegraph afterward that Wilkinson wants to extend streets and utilities — two of TIF’s most common uses — to its vacant tract so it can sell off individual lots to homebuilders.

Eickhoff said longtime North Platte businessman and real estate agent Gilbert Wilkinson developed the Hackberry area’s first homes in the 1970s. I-80 was completed to North Platte in 1966.

But Wilkinson Development doesn’t intend to take the lead as a firm in installing homes on its tract, she said.

“We’re not in residential construction. We’re in commercial development,” Eickhoff said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t (develop it) if something doesn’t develop to take advantage of the infrastructure (to be put) in place.”

If the council declines to grant TIF eligibility, Wilkinson’s 22.06 acres will remain vacant, she said.

Person echoed comments he has made about the necessity of using TIF to increase North Platte’s housing stock.

“I can assure you, from working with multiple developers, that we have zero chance of attracting developers” without using TIF to lower their risk, he told Planning Commission members.

Though the seven panel members present all endorsed TIF eligibility — members Lee Davies and Don Weber were absent — several said they struggled with whether the neighborhood’s overall condition warranted the “substandard and blighted” label.

State law on TIF eligibility gives significant weight to a study area’s percentage of existing buildings at least 40 years old, said Keith Marvin, whom Wilkinson commissioned to do its study.

Twenty-four of the adjoining Hackberry neighborhood’s 26 homes fit that standard, all of them built between 1979 and 1982. The average age of all 26 homes was 40.8 years, Marvin said.

“It looks like a nice neighborhood,” said commission member Jeff Bain, a real estate appraiser. “But it always defaults (with TIF) to the infrastructure.”

Fellow panel member David Fudge asked whether a “substandard and blighted” label on a given area affects its property values.

“No,” Bain replied.

Marvin said Nebraska’s TIF standards also gauge the conditions of a study area’s streets, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

His study found majorities of all four to be in average condition or worse, with potholes in places on some streets.

“You’re absolutely right (that) it’s close” on existing homes’ average age, Marvin. But if more homes are built and the city then upgrades nearby streets, “that would benefit the adjoining property owners as well.”

Fudge and panel member Emily Wurl said they were persuaded to back the despite their concerns about whether it makes sense for the area.

“We are in dire need of workforce housing,” Wurl said.

Extending TIF eligibility to the 30-acre area would raise North Platte’s total percentage of “substandard and blighted” land from 20.8% to 21.1%, said Marvin and Planning Administrator Judy Clark. It can’t exceed 35% in cities North Platte’s size under state law.

Planning Commission members took little time to recommend approval of the chamber’s plat of the northernmost eight lots on the 13.2 acres of currently city-owned land at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue. The council has agreed to sell the land to the chamber.

Person said the eight lots fronting Adams need only water service to be “shovel-ready” before year’s end. Streets and utilities, which the chamber will install with help from $1.87 million in TIF aid, will follow on the rest of the site beginning next spring.

He said the chamber is working with three potential homebuilders. Besides modular home manufacturer BonnaVilla Homes of Aurora, Nebraska, two builders of standard onsite “stick-built” homes have shown interest.

“We’re hoping that something happens before the end of the year so they can get started in earnest,” Person said.

In other business, the Planning Commission:

Recommended that the council agree to vacate alleys north and west of 1218 N. Ash St., just north of Zeller Motor Co. at Ash and Rodeo Road.

Clark said the city would retain utility easements where both alleys run. The council also will consider the vacation requests Sept. 6.

Elected Fudge the panel’s 2022-23 chairman and re-elected Nelson Jett as vice chairman. Fudge succeeds Marilyn McGahan, whose last Planning Commission term is about to expire.