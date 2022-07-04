Platte River Cruise Night grows to five-day event in North Platte

The Platte River Cruise Night has grown from a weekend event to a five-day celebration.

The festival for car enthusiasts, now in its fifth year, kicks off on Wednesday this year with a combination shoot and ugly truck competition at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club titled, “Loud Bangs & Thangs.”

“Grease” will be shown as a drive-in movie Thursday at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. That is the lead-up to the main weekend events — the majority of which will be in the Canteen District in downtown North Platte.

“We’re getting more and more help and sponsorship and it’s really helping us expand (the weekend),” said Rob Cappa, the Platte River Cruise president. “We’re trying to provide a little bit of anything for anybody. We like to take about a week off (each year) where we just relax and not even think about cruise week. Then we’re back at it and planning again for the next year.”

Cappa said Saturday’s car show should feature more than 200 vehicles. The show, held at the Alco Building, has competitive divisions for motorcycles as well as custom, rat-rod, stock, vintage stock, vintage custom and lifted 4-by-4 vehicles.

The cars are the stars, but the weekend also pulls in some celebrities from the car and vehicle fabrication world.

North Platte native Mat Fhuere, who owns Mat’s Rods and Restorations in Salt Lake City, Utah, is back for a third straight year, and Michael “Horny Mike” Henry from “Counting Cars” returns again as well.

The Muscle and Diesel Dave from the Discovery show “Diesel Brothers” are also part of the featured guests this year.

The weekend also includes a pinewood derby for the second straight year, as well as a street dance and concert, burnout and loud exhaust competitions and a rockabilly pin-up competition among the events.

There is a motorcycle stunt exhibition scheduled for the downtown area as well.

The weekend ends with a pancake feed, car swap and kids cruise on Sunday.

“The Canteen District is a perfect spot (for the weekend),” Cappa said. “The downtown association has really helped out and been supportive. It’s a really cool atmosphere and a bit of the retro look that a lot of these guys like. Kind of an old-school feel.”

And the weekend is a chance for the car-enthusiast community to come together.

“It’s people we don’t get to see all the time, maybe just once a year, and really enjoy being together,” Cappa said. “The thing is no matter if someone is into rat-rods or a high-dollar, shiny car, we all have the same love and common interest. We all get along.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.