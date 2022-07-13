Playhouse begins 'Coffee Pot Is On' fundraising campaign

Preserving the historic Neville Center for the Performing Arts and its Fox Theatre for future generations requires funds, and the “Coffee Pot Is On” for the community to contribute.

Over the past several years, projects have maintained the building’s purpose, but there is serious work left to do. Playhouse board President Stuart Shepherd, Secretary Sue McKain and Playhouse manager Ashley Aloi spoke about the need to complete the projects.

“We have an exciting program to announce — the ‘Coffee Pot Is On’ — that is taking from the tradition of the North Platte Canteen that when the trains arrived, that was the cue that the trains were coming in,” Shepherd said. “It’s with that same synergy that we’re launching the (campaign).”

The fundraising effort that began several years ago is nearing its goal of $1 million with about $625,000 collected, Shepherd said.

“We’re in the landing pattern now of about $300,000 left to raise,” Shepherd said, “and we are now going to turn to the community to ask for their help.”

McKain likened the campaign to when the Neville sisters gifted the theater building to the community.

“There was a big campaign then to get everything up to snuff,” McKain said. “That’s kind of what we’re trying to do now. We want to get everything fixed, up to code as much as we can, so that we’re not just constantly putting out little fires.”

As the building is renovated, “we’re trying to do it right, do it with the right quality materials, so hopefully we won’t have to keep replacing this and that,” McKain said. “Things will come up, but we’re trying to do a comprehensive renovation, refurbishment.”

Shepherd said the campaign, brought about by Jim and Rhonda Seacrest, brought the Playhouse to today.

“Now it’s time for this generation to make way and get things in place for another generation to take over and carry on,” Shepherd said.

Aloi said much of the theater is about tradition, especially within the community.

“We have so many families that have been part of shows through different generations,” Aloi said. “Now it’s time for the next generation.”

The projects needing completion begin with the Canteen Room, formerly called the Patty Birge Room. Renovations of electrical, plumbing and sound systems are in progress.

“The Canteen Room is a main focus, to make that an elegant place for people to gather, not just something that was functional,” McKain said. “Also a big project in the fall is the installing of a fire suppression system.”

She said the system will be installed in the storage area, into the Canteen Room and eventually will go all the way back to the scene shop and a branch that will go out over the stage.

“After everything else is done, then we’ll think about the auditorium, but that’s a whole different can of worms,” McKain said about the fire sprinklers. “But it’s practical things. We need a new roof. That’s in the process and hopefully this summer we’re on the list.”

She said without fire prevention equipment and a roof, the rest of the work cannot happen nor will it last.

“Some of (the work) is more cosmetic, like the Canteen Room, and that will continue on into the office and the office hallway to make it flow through the building,” McKain said.

Another step is to work on the exterior of the building. McKain said the needs are a combination of curb appeal and basic foundational needs of the building.

“We want to continue with the marquee, which has to be repaired in place,” McKain said. “They can’t take it down and work on it like they did the Fox sign.”

Another outside improvement, she said, would be to add awnings.

Shepherd said the Playhouse is a treasure of the community.

“The community has been good to the Playhouse, in that its gift of time and talent have preserved it for 100 years,” Shepherd said. “We need to take care of it so it’s here for future generations. It’s a gathering place for the community.”

The Playhouse is the home of four annual productions, Shepherd said, as well as North Platte Concert Association performances and the Town Hall Lecture Series.

People can donate to the campaign on the Playhouse website, northplattecommunityplayhouse.com; at Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, 121 N. Dewey St., Suite 112; or by mail at P.O. Box 1045, North Platte, NE 69103.

McKain said during each future production, there will be coffee pots throughout the facility where folks can drop in donations as well.

For more information, call the Playhouse office at 308-532-8559.