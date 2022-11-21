Playhouse coffee pot still brewing

“The Coffee Pot Is On” tradition taken from the North Platte Canteen effort during World War II continues to raise funds for the North Platte Community Playhouse.

During the Canteen years, "The coffee pot is on" was the cue that the trains carrying U.S. troops headed off to war were coming into town. During that time, North Platte and the surrounding communities came together to welcome the troops and to offer them a meal and a respite.

The current coffee-pot campaign for the Playhouse began in the spring with the objective to move overall fundraising closer to the goal of $1 million. To date, the fundraising has gathered about $625,000 overall with about $30,000 coming in from the coffee-pot campaign.

“In mid-October we had a campaign mailer go out inviting people to donate, and we’ve had a pretty good response to that,” said Sue McKain, Playhouse board secretary. About $4,000 has been raised through the mailing.

“I get the feeling that people think if they can’t be the big benefactor type donor, they don’t need to bother at all,” McKain said, “but if five people contribute $20, that’s $100, and that’s enough to buy some track lighting. It doesn’t take much with the things we want to do, like buy a couple of gallons of paint.”

She said some larger items are on their wish list. But in a 1980 campaign, the Playhouse raised $224,000 from small donations, and she is hoping for more of the same this time.

“As far as projects, they’re putting on two new roofs,” McKain said. “They got one put on at the end of October — the small one over the marquee — and they are working on the two big ones, over the Fox and over the annex building.”

The fire sprinkler system ran into a glitch due to supply-chain problems from the COVID pandemic.

“Our fire-sprinkler people backed out because they are booked up for a year because they can’t get materials,” McKain said. “So we have gone to another fire-sprinkler company, but I’m assuming the cost will be similar.”

Those two big projects need to get done right away for safety and preservation of the facility, McKain said.

“Things have come along good in the Canteen Room,” formerly called the Patty Birge Room, McKain said. “We’re still waiting on the chandeliers, but they should be coming in December or January.”

Playhouse Manager Ashley Aloi and McKain have given a PowerPoint presentation to at least 10 organizations to show what has been done and what is still in the plans.

“If anybody else out there would like us to come speak to their group,” McKain said, “just call the theater and Ashley or I would be glad to come out and explain what’s going on.”

McKain said there is enough money now to finish the roof and smaller projects, but she is working on grant funding for other large projects still on the agenda.

“We need to replace the ropes and pulleys on the stage,” McKain said. “That’s all original to the building except for what has been repaired over the years.

“We hope to refinish the stage floor and repair the stairs that go up to the dressing rooms. We’re also looking at new lighting for the stage.”

The hope is to get those projects going during the summer between productions if the grants and funding meet the cost.

There is still a lot of activity going on with the Playhouse just wrapping up the “Godspell” production. She said the Playhouse is now starting on a family play for Christmas written by McKain, “Drifty the Snowman and the Christmas Surprise.”

“We’re hoping it’s going to be an annual event with the same characters and different stories each year,” McKain said.

About 30 kids of any age are needed for the parts of the reindeer, elves and other characters. For more information, call the Playhouse office at 308-532-8559.

People can donate to the campaign on the Playhouse website, northplattecommunityplayhouse.com; at Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, 121 N. Dewey St., Suite 112; or by mail at P.O. Box 1045, North Platte, NE 69103.