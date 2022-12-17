Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts

With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.

“It’s been a battle for NDOT teammates to open roadways after a historic storm,” the agency posted about 9:30 a.m. CT.

That was indeed the case over the next few hours as plows fully reopened U.S. Highways 26 and 30 to the Wyoming line as well as U.S. 385 and Nebraska Highway 71 from Colorado to South Dakota.

That restored highway access to the Scottsbluff-Gering and Alliance areas from North Platte and other areas spared the worst of the blizzard that arrived Monday and didn’t let go until Friday in the northern Sandhills.

Nebraska 92 on the north side of Lake McConaughy also was opened from Kingsley Dam to Lewellen, according to the Nebraska 511 website.

U.S. 20 is officially open across the northern Panhandle and Cherry County, although NDOT continued to advise against travel as of 4 p.m. Saturday between Nenzel and Valentine.

Nebraska 2, the Sandhills’ other major east-west highway, also was open Saturday afternoon except for stretches on either side of Hyannis.

Still closed as of 4 p.m. were Nebraska 97 from Mullen to Valentine and Nebraska 61 from Hyannis to Merriman, Nebraska 511 indicated.

Though the last warnings related to last week’s blizzard were gone, the National Weather Service office at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field issued a wind chill watch for most of next week for 18 Sandhills counties.

The week before Christmas will be much colder than the last, it said, with wind chills under 20 below zero likely Monday and Tuesday nights.

Minus-40 or lower wind chills are expected in the Sandhills Wednesday and Thursday nights, the wind chill watch notice said. Winter officially begins at 3:47 p.m. CT (2:47 p.m. MT) Wednesday.

North Platte residents were enjoying a 36-degree day at about 4 p.m. CT Saturday, the first day with temperatures above freezing since Tuesday.

Sunday’s high temperature should be similar, though south-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will drive wind chills as low as 6 below, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

The next cold snap moves in Monday, when the high will be only in the lower 20s with wind chills of about 7 below.

That’s the warmest it will be until Christmas Eve, which should see a high in the mid-20s, the weather service said.

Highs the rest of next week will be in the teens except for Thursday, when temperature readings aren’t expected to break zero.

Nightly lows will drop below zero Monday and reach 15 below both Wednesday and Thursday.

North Platte has a chance of snow Wednesday, followed by renewed blustery conditions accompanying Thursday’s bitter cold, the weather service said.