Plows making headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts

With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows are making progress in reopening state highways shut down by this week’s massive blizzard.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” will begin opening soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.

“It’s been a battle for NDOT teammates to open roadways after a historic storm,” the agency posted about 9:30 a.m. CT.

The Nebraska 511 website showed Saturday morning that U.S. Highway 26 has been officially reopened from Ogallala to Scottsbluff-Gering and the Wyoming line.

However, NDOT continued to advise that the highway’s middle Nebraska stretch between Lewellen and Bridgeport remains “impassable” and driving on it isn’t recommended.

Nebraska Highway 92, which parallels U.S. 26 on the other side of Lake McConaughy, remained closed Saturday morning between Kingsley Dam and Lewellen.

U.S. 30 has reopened between Ogallala and the U.S. 138 junction north of Big Springs. It’s officially open but remains impassable from there to the state line opposite Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.

North-south highways in the northern Sandhills remained challenging to impossible to drive Saturday morning, according to Nebraska 511.

Nebraska 97 from Mullen to Valentine and Nebraska 61 from Hyannis to Merriman remained closed. U.S. 83 was open from Thedford to Valentine, but NDOT continued to advise against travel because its surface remained covered with a mix of snow, ice and slush.

U.S. 20 remained closed from Valentine to Gordon in the eastern Panhandle, while Nebraska 2 was still closed west of Hyannis.

North Platte will enjoy sunny skies and daytime breaks from bitterly cold temperatures this weekend, though the remnants of this week’s stiff winds will keep wind chill values both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs both days will be around freezing, with lows between zero and 5 above, according to the National Weather Service at Lee Bird Field.

But the last week before Christmas will turn North Platte into an outdoor deep freeze, with the coldest readings Wednesday as winter officially starts at 3:47 p.m. CT.

Highs will be in the low 20s Monday but in the teens through Friday. Lows will be about 4 below Monday night, near zero Tuesday night and about 15 below zero with blustery conditions Wednesday night. Thursday night will see a low of about 12 below.

Skies should be mostly sunny next week, with a slight chance of snow before midnight Wednesday, the weather service said.