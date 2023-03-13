A body discovered in a yard on East Burlington in January has been identified as 20-year-old Rico Katami, the North Platte Police Department said in a press release.

An autopsy indicated that Katami’s death was caused by multiple drug toxicities, said Officer Rory Little, media representative for North Platte Police.

The medical examiners ruled that the death was accidental.

“Fentanyl is a highly potent drug with an increased risk of overdose,” Little said. “It takes roughly a pencil tip amount of fentanyl for an overdose to occur, or doses as small as 2 milligrams.

“We cannot stress enough that the risk of overdose and death that accompany this drug are extremely high due to its potency,” he said.

He urged residents to be cautious when they encounter unknown pills.

“Recently, the North Platte Police Department has seen an increase in the seizure of fentanyl pills," Little said. "While we are fervently working to take these substances off of the streets, we wanted to make the public aware of just how dangerous they are."