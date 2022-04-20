Police seeking info on gunshots report early Wednesday near Sixth and Lincoln in North Platte

Law enforcement officers are seeking assistance after multiple gunshots were reported early Wednesday morning in the area of North Lincoln Avenue and West Sixth Street.

North Platte police officers responded to the scene after an individual reported two gunshots around 12:31 a.m., according to a department incident report.

The officers made contact with the individual and then moments later heard several more gunshots nearby.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any evidence to determine where the shots were fired from. No potential suspect was found in the area either.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Those with any information on the incident are asked to contact the police department at 308-535-6789 or Lincoln County Crimestopppers at 308-534-8400.

Individuals can also provide anonymous information online at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.