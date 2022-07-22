Authorities call off active search for 21-year-old wanted for theft from Flying J

Law enforcement had called off an active search for a 21-year-old accused of stealing from Flying J Friday morning, though authorities said he was not in custody.

Lincoln County Sheriff Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said Friday evening Dylan J. Landa was not in custody and he believed Landa was not dangerous.

Landa does have five active arrest warrants in Lincoln County and also goes by Dylan J. Shaw.

The North Platte Police Department and other agencies searched for Landa around the area of 16th and Hayes streets on Friday morning after a report that Landa may have stolen items from the Flying J Travel Plaza near Interstate 80.

In a press release issued Friday morning, the police department said a deputy with the sheriff’s office located a vehicle being driving by Landa, and Landa fled when the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Landa abandoned the vehicle he was originally driving and stole another vehicle. That vehicle was located near 16th and Hayes.

Authorities did believe Landa was in possession of a handgun Friday morning, the release said.

Landa is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a yellow T-shirt under the red sweatshirt.