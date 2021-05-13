Colorado man takes plea deal for fatal fight at Lake Mac

A 44-year-old Brighton, Colorado, man is scheduled to be sentenced for a Grant man’s death at Lake McConaughy over the Fourth of July weekend in 2019.

During a May 7 hearing in Keith County District Court, Timothy L. Walker pleaded no contest to amended counts of attempted manslaughter and third-degree assault after a physical altercation with Justin Borowski, 31, of Grant.

Judge Richard Birch scheduled Walker to be sentenced July 16.

Attempted manslaughter carries a maximum three-year prison term and 18 months of post-release supervision in Nebraska. The misdemeanor third-degree assault charge has a maximum prison sentence of one year.

The amended charges were filed April 30 by Keith County Attorney Randy Fair. Court records state that Walker attempted “to kill another without malice, upon a sudden quarrel.”

The plea agreement came four days before a trial was scheduled to begin. Walker was originally charged with felony manslaughter.

The July 4 fight that started at Walker’s home just north of the lake after he accused Borowski of stealing his prescription medication. According to court records, Walker described the altercation as “a pushing or shoving match” in a July 5 interview at the Ogallala Police Department.

Borowski’s parents, who were called by a witness to pick him up, took him to Perkins County Community Hospital in Grant. He was diagnosed there with a traumatic brain injury and airlifted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, where he died.