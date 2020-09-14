Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating multiple controlled substances and a firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sutherland.
About 9:40 p.m. Sunday, troopers saw an eastbound Kia Optima traveling at 101 mph on I-80 near mile marker 152, according to a press release from the patrol. After stopping the car, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle found 970 pills of suspected Ecstasy, four pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Kentwood, Michigan, and a 19-year-old woman from Wyoming, Michigan, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was additionally cited on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Both were lodged in Keith County Jail.
