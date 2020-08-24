Nebraska state troopers, with assistance from Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and McCook police officers, have taken four juveniles into custody after a pursuit Monday morning.
About 8:10 a.m. Monday, troopers were informed that the McCook Police Department was chasing a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop in McCook. The vehicle, a PT Cruiser, was identified as having been stolen in Geneva. As the pursuit traveled north on U.S. Highway 83, troopers successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle.
Troopers took over the pursuit as it continued northbound on Highway 83. The vehicle continued driving on its rims as it entered North Platte. The driver eventually lost control and became stuck in a ditch on East Philip Avenue. All four occupants were then taken into custody without further incident.
The four juveniles were all identified as missing from central Nebraska, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
The driver, a 16-year-old male, spat on a trooper after being taken into custody. He was cited on suspicion of assault on a peace officer with bodily fluid, as well as flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle. The driver will be lodged at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center. The three passengers, all juvenile males, were remanded to probation officers.
