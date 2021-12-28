Holiday impaired-driving enforcement campaign continues

As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, state troopers remain on patrol monitoring for impaired driving.

In the first 19 days of the ­Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs Dec. 17-Jan. 1, troopers have removed from the road 37 impaired drivers, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

The campaign includes patrol troopers and dispatchers as well as officers and deputies from many other agencies across the state.

“Holiday celebrations are always a fun way to close out the year,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “So, if you’re attending a New Year’s party or other event this week, make a plan ahead of time to have a sober ride home.”

The Nebraska State Patrol reminds drivers that there are many ways to get a safe ride home from a sober driver: designate a driver, take a rideshare, call a cab or utilize a community safe-ride program offered by local businesses, such as AAA Nebraska’s “Tow to Go” program by calling 855-2-Tow-2-Go. That program runs through Sunday.