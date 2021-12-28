Holiday impaired-driving enforcement campaign continues

As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, state troopers remain on patrol monitoring for impaired driving.
In the first 19 days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs Dec. 17-Jan. 1, troopers have removed from the road 37 impaired drivers, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
The campaign includes patrol troopers and dispatchers as well as officers and deputies from many other agencies across the state.
“Holiday celebrations are always a fun way to close out the year,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “So, if you’re attending a New Year’s party or other event this week, make a plan ahead of time to have a sober ride home.”
The Nebraska State Patrol reminds drivers that there are many ways to get a safe ride home from a sober driver: designate a driver, take a rideshare, call a cab or utilize a community safe-ride program offered by local businesses, such as AAA Nebraska’s “Tow to Go” program by calling 855-2-Tow-2-Go. That program runs through Sunday.
“As we all look ahead to 2022, let’s close out 2021 in a safe manner on the roads,” Bolduc said. “Always have a sober driver, watch your speed, avoid distractions, and always wear a seat belt.”