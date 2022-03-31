Human remains found in debris from Vieyra's Metal Works fire

Human remains were found Thursday in the debris at Vieyra’s Metal Works, which was engulfed in a fire March 24.

According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release, the remains were found as investigators went over a rubble pile that was previously searched March 25. An autopsy is scheduled next week for identification and cause of death.

The investigation remains open.

Law enforcement authorities last week listed Jerome F. Vieyra, 37, as an endangered missing party, as he was thought to have been inside the building at the time of the blaze.

Law enforcement officers responded to the business after a 911 call at 10:48 p.m. March 24 reporting sounds of gunshots or fireworks nearby.

A man was found inside the Vieyra’s Metal Works building near an open overhead garage door, and a small fire was burning inside.

Officers ordered the man out of the building, but he instead retreated farther into the structure.

The North Platte Fire Department was dispatched, but by 11:50 p.m. the building was fully engulfed.

