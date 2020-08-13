OGALLALA — Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested an Iowa man after he fled a crash on Interstate 80 in Keith County.
About 8:15 a.m. MT Wednesday, the patrol received a report of a crash near mile marker 130 on I-80. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and a semitrailer truck. The driver of the Altima, a 31-year-old man from Sioux City, Iowa, ran from the scene, the patrol said in a press release.
Troopers, Ogallala police officers and Keith County sheriff’s deputies searched for about two hours before the subject was seen walking approximately two miles north of the crash scene.
Troopers located the man near the intersection of County Road East 120 and County Road East D. He was arrested without incident.
The man was held on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana — less than an ounce, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Cooper was lodged in Keith County Jail.
