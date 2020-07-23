Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Custer County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a driver who fled from a traffic stop on foot.
About 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper saw a Nissan Sentra fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Victoria Springs and Gates Road north of Broken Bow in Custer County, according to a press release from the patrol.
After the vehicle was stopped, a Custer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle, according to the press release. As troopers searched the vehicle, the driver ran into a cornfield. A passenger in the vehicle remained at the scene.
The Custer County K-9 and a State Patrol K-9 tracked the subject and located him in a nearby river less than an hour later.
The 22-year-old man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was taken into custody without further incident. The search of the vehicle revealed less than one pound of marijuana, THC edibles and shatter, and a handgun.
The man was arrested on suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana — over an ounce and less than a pound, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in Custer County Jail.
The passenger was cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.