 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Man, 19, critically wounded in shooting near Fourth and Eastman

  • 0

An 18-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after a shooting near East Fourth Street and Eastman Avenue.

North Platte police and fire personnel responded at 11:34 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting. A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, Police Chief Steve Reeves said in a press release Sunday morning.

Preliminary information indicated a disturbance between two men ended with one shooting the other and fleeing.

The wounded man was taken to Great Plains Health with life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to an Omaha medical facility.

Ryland Clemmons was arrested and jailed about 4:18 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon while committing a felony.

Investigators worked through the night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, according to the press release. Two search warrants have been served, and the investigation remains active, Reeves said.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News