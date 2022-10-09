Man, 19, critically wounded in shooting near Fourth and Eastman

An 18-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after a shooting near East Fourth Street and Eastman Avenue.

North Platte police and fire personnel responded at 11:34 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting. A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, Police Chief Steve Reeves said in a press release Sunday morning.

Preliminary information indicated a disturbance between two men ended with one shooting the other and fleeing.

The wounded man was taken to Great Plains Health with life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to an Omaha medical facility.

Ryland Clemmons was arrested and jailed about 4:18 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon while committing a felony.

Investigators worked through the night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, according to the press release. Two search warrants have been served, and the investigation remains active, Reeves said.