A 23-year-old North Platte man died late Friday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided at U.S. Highway 30 and Game Trail Road.
The crash was reported at 9:43 p.m. to the Lincoln County 911 Center, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and first responders found the motorcycle rider unresponsive. He was transported to Great Plains Health and pronounced dead by medical staff.
The motorcycle rider was identified as Alexander Heiser.
The driver of the pickup was uninjured.
Accident reconstructionists from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found the pickup pulled onto Highway 30 from Game Trail Road to drive west. Heiser was eastbound on Highway 30 and could not avoid colliding with the pickup.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected causes of the accident, according to the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.