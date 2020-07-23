A 26-year-old North Platte man remained in jail Thursday in connection with a confrontation involving three men before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
North Platte police arrested the man at his home later Wednesday on suspicion of assault, Investigator John Deal said in a press release.
The two other men, ages 23 and 53, initially said the 26-year-old man struck each of them in turn with a baseball bat.
Both of them told police the three men had met at East F Street and Silber Avenue to resolve a text-message disagreement on social media between the 26- and 23-year-olds.
Subsequent investigation cast doubt on whether a baseball bat was used but indicated a firearm may have been brandished, fired or both, Deal said.
The 23-year-old was treated and released at Great Plains Health for lacerations to his body and mouth and swelling on his head, Deal said.
No court charges against the 26-year-old had been filed as of noon Thursday. He is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
