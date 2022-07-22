 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte police seek man believed to be armed

  Updated
Dylan J. Landa

Dylan J. Landa is shown in a May 2021 jail booking photo

 Courtesy North Platte Police Department

North Platte police and other law enforcement are at 16th and Hayes streets seeking a man believed to be armed. 

Police Chief Steve Reeves said in a press release Friday morning:

This morning, an officer with the North Platte Police Department responded to the Flying J Travel Plaza on the report of a theft. The officer identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dylan J. Landa, who is also known as Dylan J. Shaw. A broadcast was made that there was probable cause to arrest Dylan J. Landa for theft. In addition, Landa has five active arrest warrants in Lincoln County.

A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle being driving by Landa, and Landa fled when the deputy initiated a traffic stop. Landa abandoned the vehicle he was originally driving and stole another vehicle. That vehicle was located near 16th and Hayes.

There is a large law enforcement presence at 16th and Hayes involving members of multiple departments. Landa is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Police ask that everyone stay away from the area and call 911 immediately if Landa is seen in their neighborhood.

The suspect is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a yellow T-shirt under the red sweatshirt.

