Omaha police arrest 2 escaped state inmates from Dawson County

OMAHA — Two Dawson County inmates who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln late last week are back in custody.

Clifford B. Brown, 21, and Jacob Roeder, 23, both of Lexington, were arrested by Omaha police Sunday, according to a Nebraska Department of Corrections media release. The two had left the work-release center together shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Roeder is facing a new charge of possession of a methamphetamine.

He was initially sentenced Dec. 14 to three years for multiple counts of possession of methamphetamine and had a tentative release date of Oct. 13.

Brown was sentenced Feb. 1 to just over two years on two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He had a tentative release date of Nov. 19.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Corrections. The centers are the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility within the state’s correctional facilities system.