Police rule out foul play in death of 59-year-old man found Sunday morning
Foul play is not suspected in the case of a 59-year-old man whose body was found near the South River Bridge on Sunday morning. 

It is believed the man died of natural causes, according to a North Platte Police Department media release Monday morning. 

Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Jeffers at 10:37 a.m. where the body was found. The North Platte Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office both assisted in the investigation. 

 

