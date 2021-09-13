Police rule out foul play in death of 59-year-old man found Sunday morning

Foul play is not suspected in the case of a 59-year-old man whose body was found near the South River Bridge on Sunday morning.
It is believed the man died of natural causes, according to a North Platte Police Department media release Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Jeffers at 10:37 a.m. where the body was found. The North Platte Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office both assisted in the investigation.
