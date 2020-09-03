A 28-year-old North Platte man was arrested Thursday afternoon, six days after he walked out of Great Plains Health and away from a law enforcement hold.
Rosendo D. Duran Jr. was taken into custody without incident about 2:20 p.m., according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
A state patrol K-9 unit found Duran hiding near the South Platte River, along West South River Road.
The North Platte Police Department had put out an alert just after 2 p.m., stating that there was an ongoing search near the river between South Jeffers Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue. The alert asked the public to avoid the area.
The arrest came after the State Patrol received information on Duran’s whereabouts Thursday morning, according to the release.
Duran was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
A warrant was issued for Duran after he walked away from the hospital Friday night. He had been transported to Great Plains Health for treatment of injuries he sustained in a high-speed chase earlier in the day.
The chase Friday began after a trooper attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S Highway 83 and Walker Road.
Duran did not comply and a pursuit began on the surface roads south of Interstate 80 and continued northbound on Highway 83 into North Platte.
The trooper used a “tactical vehicle intervention” to stop the Toyota SUV that Duran was driving, according to a patrol media release.
Duran left the car and ran through a construction site, jumped into a pickup there and drove off again. North Platte police arrested him at a B Street residence a short time later.
