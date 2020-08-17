A 33-year-old Buckeye, Arizona, man charged with hauling nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana through Nebraska this weekend appeared Monday in Dawson County Court.
Nolan A. Baly is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 27.
Judge Jeffrey Wightman set Baly’s bail at $100,000. He remains in the Dawson County Jail and must provide 10% of that amount to be released.
State Patrol troopers arrested Baly Saturday after discovering the marijuana during a motorist assist on Interstate 80.
About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a trooper noticed a commercial box truck stopped with mechanical problems on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 at mile marker 228, near Cozad. After stopping to assist, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, according to a State Patrol press release.
The truck was towed to the NSP office in Lexington for a probable-cause search, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. The search revealed 2,296.4 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items. The estimated street value of the marijuana is more than $5 million.
Baly was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.