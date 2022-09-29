Two injured in crash on Interstate 80

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a van crashed on Interstate 80 just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The two were among nine people in the van, which was westbound near Maxwell when the vehicle sustained a mechanical failure due to the weight of the trailer it was pulling, according to Trooper Troy Elliott of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver lost control of the van, which turned sideways, entered the median and turned 180 degrees, Elliott said. The trailer then tipped over and detached from the van.

He added that the crash did not close any lanes of the interstate.

The van's occupants were transported to Great Plains Health.