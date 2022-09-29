 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Two injured in crash on Interstate 80

Two injured in crash on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon

A van pulling a trailer crashed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 near mile marker 187 outside Maxwell. Two people taken to Great Plains Health suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Trooper Troy Elliott of the Nebraska State Patrol. 

 Tim Johnson

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a van crashed on Interstate 80 just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The two were among nine people in the van, which was westbound near Maxwell when the vehicle sustained a mechanical failure due to the weight of the trailer it was pulling, according to Trooper Troy Elliott of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver lost control of the van, which turned sideways, entered the median and turned 180 degrees, Elliott said. The trailer then tipped over and detached from the van.

He added that the crash did not close any lanes of the interstate.

The van's occupants were transported to Great Plains Health. 

Topics

Breaking News