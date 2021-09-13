UPDATE: Police identify 59-year-old man found Sunday morning

The 59-year-old man has been identified as Michael Carreras of North Platte, according to a North Platte Police Department media release.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 59-year-old man whose body was found near the South Platte River Bridge on Sunday morning.

It is believed the man died of natural causes, according to a North Platte Police Department media release Monday morning.

Officers were called at 10:37 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of South Jeffers Street, where the body was found. The North Platte Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office both assisted in the investigation.