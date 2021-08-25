Valentine man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in death of 52-year-old woman

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ruth Wittmuss.

Kevin Kilmer was arrested after Wittmuss' body was found on Tuesday afternoon. He was transported to the Cherry County Jail, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release on Wednesday.

Law enforcement Tuesday morning had sought assistance from the public in locating both Kilmer and Wittmuss after the the Cherry County Sheriff's Office had received a report of a disturbance in Kilgore.

Kilmer was found Tuesday afternoon as he hid in a wooded area. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Valentine for medical clearance due to extreme temperatures.