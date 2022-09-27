 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin woman killed in collision on I-80; 2 men flown to Colorado

OGALLALA — A 74-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon just outside of Ogallala.

Anke Boudreau, a passenger in a westbound Toyota Prius, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old man from Madison, Wisconsin, was transported to the Ogallala Community Hospital, as was the driver of an eastbound Lincoln MXC, a 64-year-old Pinckney, Michigan, man. 

Both individuals were later airlifted to a hospital in Littleton, Colorado, with serious injuries. 

Preliminary investigation of the crash, which was reported at 1:50 p.m. MST near mile marker 124, indicated that the sports utility vehicle crossed the median and collided with the Prius. 

I-80 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes. The crash remains under investigation. 

 

