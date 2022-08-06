Policy would give NP school superintendent last word on pulling library items

A proposed North Platte school district policy says the superintendent, not the school board, will have the final word whether to remove library materials questioned by parents or district patrons.

The policy, which also lays out the process for questioning the inclusion or exclusion of particular materials, will be presented to the school board for action at its 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting Monday.

It’s one of two new policies on a board agenda mostly filled with routine action items and reports by administrators and board committees.

The meeting will be held in the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., and will be livestreamed at nppsd.org/page/npps-boe-meetings.

A copy of the proposed “Selection and Review of Library Media” policy appears as an attachment to the board’s online agenda at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/124?meeting=541002.

It says the document’s language was reviewed on June 11, before Ron Hanson’s June 30 retirement as district superintendent. Todd Rhodes succeeded Hanson the next day.

The would-be Policy No. 6037 says it doesn’t cover the district’s process for choosing “curriculum-related materials,” which are done by the school board with administrator and staff input.

It does cover “the selection and review of library materials, regardless of their source” and whether they’re bought by, donated to or shared with the district.

Among the policy’s key statements:

School board members and administrators consider library materials “based on a variety of factors and legal obligations. There is no right to force any material to be included or excluded.”

Library materials would be chosen based on their “accolades” including awards, professional librarian recommendations and best-seller status — and “whether any of the content in the material represents a perspective that may not be universal, such as a political, religious, or social perspective for which disagreement or differences of opinion exist.”

The superintendent would appoint a “library material review committee” as needed with at least one administrator, one teacher and the librarian or media specialist.

The latter or “any individual requesting inclusion of library materials” must submit the request in writing to the review committee and cover a variety of subjects laid out in the policy.

If the review committee can’t agree on a particular inclusion request, the committee’s administrator member “makes the final determination. There is no appeal from this determination.”

District patrons or “a concerned parent of a current student” may ask for review of a specific book, magazine or other library material in all or in part.

They “must first discuss their concern” with the building principal or, if the building doesn’t have an assigned principal, the superintendent. “The board believes most concerns will be resolved in this manner.”

If parents or patrons aren’t satisfied with the outcome, they must ask the superintendent in writing to review the material.

The superintendent would communicate his or her decision “to the requester in writing.”

“The decision of the superintendent is final, and the board will not hear any appeal regarding the review of library material.”

Any disputed library material “will remain in circulation while a review is pending.” It can’t be reviewed again within four years “unless otherwise required by law.”

An individual parent or patron may request review of up to five library materials at one time but couldn’t add to that list until those reviews are completed.

“Nothing in this policy prohibits the superintendent or their designee from reviewing library material outside of the review process contained in this policy and taking any action the superintendent or their designee deems appropriate.”

In other business, the board will:

Consider a new policy saying school employees cannot use personal vehicles to transport students unless they’re part of their own household or an emergency exists.

Take up a package of seven updates to existing school policies recommended by the KSB School Law firm of Lincoln. Subjects include compliance with Title IX, bidding for construction projects using federal funds and school lunch charges.

Decide whether to approve the teaching contract of Bryan Hill for the 2022-23 school year.