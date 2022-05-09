Polls set to open for Nebraska's May primary at 8 a.m. Central time Tuesday

If Nebraska’s elections were an Olympic event, Tuesday’s 2022 primary would be the qualifying heat.

In-person polls open at 8 a.m. CT (7 a.m. MT) and close 12 hours later as voters narrow fields in “off-year” federal, state and local races and decide a handful of local ballot questions.

10 of 11 Lincoln County offices unopposed in 2022 election Ten of the 11 Lincoln County offices on Tuesday’s primary ballot have just one candidate. The three-way Republican primary for District 2 county commissioner offers the county’s only lone election-night drama.

The three-candidate battle in the expanded Legislative District 42 stands as the local headliner, followed by two multicandidate North Platte school board contests and a three-way Lincoln County Board race expected to be settled by Tuesday’s Republican primary.

County voters also will winnow down a rare contested race for the area’s Nebraska Public Power District board seat and decide whether to back local or regional candidates for three other elected statewide boards.

Sutherland voters, meanwhile, will decide whether to approve a 0.5% sales tax for economic development use, another 0.5% sales tax for infrastructure projects or both.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office says voters who requested early ballots have until 8 p.m. CT (7 p.m. MT) to make sure their completed ballots — sealed in official envelopes and signed as indicated — are in the possession of their county election office.

Those picking up a ballot as another voter’s personal agent must do so no later than 7 p.m. CT (6 p.m. MT) and return those voters’ completed, signed ballots before polls close.

Nebraska Republicans — with apparently a few thousand reregistered Democrats thrown in — will decide a nine-candidate scrum for their nomination to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts of Omaha.

Falls City cattle grower Charles Herbster, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha have generally appeared at the top of various campaign and independent polls.

The winner will face Tuesday’s Democratic nominee — either Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood or Roy Harris of Linwood — and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman of Omaha in the Nov. 8 general election.

Nebraska Republicans also face contested primaries for the state’s other four elected constitutional offices of secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general and state auditor.

Evnen, facing two GOP opponents, would be unopposed for a second four-year term in November if he prevails Tuesday.

Nebraska Democrats aren’t contesting any of the four down-ballot statewide races in 2022. Unopposed nominees of the Libertarian Party, Legal Marijuana NOW Party or both await GOP winners of the primaries for treasurer, attorney general and auditor.

Veteran U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering faces Mike Calhoun of Bellevue in the 3rd Congressional District’s GOP primary.

The winner will face Tuesday’s Democratic nominee — either David Else of rural Overton or Daniel Wik of Norfolk — and Legal Marijuana NOW candidate Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha.

The District 42 Unicameral race, previously an all-Lincoln County affair, has taken two notable turns since three people said last summer they wanted to succeed term-limited state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.

The Legislature threw the first curveball last September, adding Logan, McPherson, Hooker, Thomas and northern and eastern Perkins counties to the district in a special redistricting session after the 2020 census.

Then, as senators neared the halfway point of their 60-day 2022 session, Groene resigned Feb. 21 with 10½ months left in his second and final four-year term.

Ricketts Feb. 23 filled the unexpected vacancy with North Platte banker Mike Jacobson, who filed for a full term after telling the governor he would do so.

The appointment caused now-retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea, the first to declare his District 42 candidacy last June, to withdraw rather than run against longtime friend Jacobson.

The NebraskaLand Bank founder faces the other two candidates who declared their plans last summer: second-year Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, of rural North Platte, and Brenda Fourtner, who recently moved from North Platte to Maxwell.

Voters will eliminate one of those three in Tuesday’s voting. The only two candidates in neighboring District 44 — Grant City Superintendent Edward Dunn and Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner — both will advance to the Nov. 8 election to succeed term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango.

Lincoln County’s only contested 2022 election pits one-term District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems — the County Board’s 2021 chairman — against Todd Roe and David Huebner in the Republican primary.

No Democrats filed for the race, meaning Tuesday’s GOP winner will be officially unopposed in November. The district covers northeast Lincoln County and most of northern and central North Platte.

With all North Platte City Council and Airport Authority candidates automatically advancing, the school board races in Wards 1 and 3 offer Tuesday’s only other contests in the city.

Marcy Hunter, Anna Junker and Cynthia O’Connor are vying to succeed Ward 1 board member Ivan Mitchell, who isn’t seeking re-election.

Two will advance to November’s general election in the ward, which covers southern North Platte and much of south central Lincoln County, including Lake Maloney.

In Ward 3, which covers west and northwest North Platte and some areas to their west, incumbent Mark Nicholson faces Suzanne Donnally, Emily Garrick and Mitch Wagner. Voters will eliminate two of the four.

Three familiar area multicounty boards will be absent from Tuesday’s ballot, but Lincoln County and regional voters will be asked to sift out candidates for four other elected boards covering all or most of Nebraska.

Candidates for the Mid-Plains Community College Area, Twin Platte Natural Resources District board and Middle Republican NRD board all will advance automatically to the Nov. 8 election.

In NPPD Subdistrict 4, incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook faces North Platte candidates Larry Linstrom — whom Hoyt ousted in 2016 — and Sandhills State Bank CEO David Gale.

The District 7 State Board of Education race features incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte and Pat Moore of rural Litchfield.

NU Regents Chairman Bob Phares of North Platte isn’t running for re-election in that board’s District 7.

Hoping to replace him are State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, former State Board of Education member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City and Nolan Gurnsey or rural Sutherland.

Voters will advance two candidates in all three of those races, while western and central Nebraska Republicans essentially will choose the next District 5 member of the state Public Service Commission.

Incumbent Mary Ridder of rural Callaway faces challenges in the PSC race from Kevin Stocker of rural Scottsbluff and Dakota Delka of Red Cloud. No candidates from other parties filed for the seat.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.