Lincoln County commissioners are taking applications for people to serve on a new inland port authority. The authority will be involved in developing and operating the port that is being established on the east edge of Hershey.
The application is on the county web site at lincolncountyne.gov/inland-port-authority/.
Commissioners will accept applications until the positions are filled, said County Commissioner Chris Bruns.
“It is very important that we get the right people appointed,” he said. It is going to be a working group and “they will have an impact on the large community for years to come.”
Duties of the nine-member body are detailed on the website and summarized below.
They include working with local and county governments to ensure that infrastructure needs are met and operations are efficient and effective and meet the needs of U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations.
The authority will also work with North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. to attract businesses and develop the port district.
They will issue and sell revenue bonds, acquire real estate, enter into contracts, and handle financial and legal matters. They will not possess or exercise the power of eminent domain.
The authority will also apply for and work to establish a foreign trade zone, as provided under federal law.
Members will serve in staggered four-year terms.
Inland port authority members must be at least 19 years old and live in Lincoln County. They or their family members must not own an interest in any real property located within the port district. They must comply with other conflict-of-interest requirements detailed on the website.