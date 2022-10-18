Power districts merger vote scheduled for Monday

Discussions over the past two years brought about a plan that would combine Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District into one district — the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.

The next step in the proposed merger takes place at 3 p.m. Monday at the Elwood Community Center. The meeting will be a joint effort between both district boards.

Devin Brundage, general manager of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and Gwen Kautz, general manager of Dawson Public Power District, were in North Platte Tuesday evening for an open house at the Prairie Arts Center to discuss the merger.

The conversation began about two and a half years ago, Brundage said.

“We were sitting down and talking about opportunities our two districts might share,” Brundage said. “Central has hydroelectric generation facilities and the contract was going to be coming open in a couple of years and we thought, well let’s start some conversations.”

Through those talks, Brundage said more opportunities began to come out and the question was asked about what would it look like if the generation resource and the water resources would work together to benefit both sets of customers.

“We put together a team of a couple of department managers that could take a look at more details,” Kautz said. “It just started growing and then it started making good sense.”

In November 2020, both boards approved a study and hired a power systems engineering firm out of Minnesota to take an objective look at the possibility of a merger.

The benefits discussed were many, Kautz and Brundage said.

“To begin with, politically when you have a larger organization you carry a little bit more clout at the legislative level and we feel like that has value,” Kautz said. “For my distribution customers, being able to have the hydropower directly was significant for me.”

She said Dawson is allowed to buy 10% of its peak load from a renewable source.

“Why not go to the one that’s already connected to us,” Kautz said. “That was the good opportunity.”

Brundage said ideas past agency officials had about how water and energy co-existed could still benefit the districts today.

“Our ability to store the water in Lake McConaughy to feed the irrigation directly to surface water in the eastern part of the district helps Kearney and Gosper County and also provides groundwater recharge,” Brundage said. “Our districts, neither one, produce a thing outside of the opportunity for prosperity for our stakeholders and customers.”

The two entities basically connected the dots.

“We feel strongly that (CNPPID’s) generation can impact our peak load and that saves us about $1.5 million a year,” Kautz said, with Brundage adding that the merger would not only lower costs for repairs, but also would lower costs for Central’s irrigation customers

One question Kautz said she has had to answer is what the savings would do in lowering electric bills.

“The truth is, it means it stabilizes everything,” Kautz said. “There are a lot of changes coming down from the federal government that’s going to increase costs. This joint effort could stabilize rates for everyone.”

There will be a number of changes in the process of governing the new district.

“Technically, we’re going to start out with 23 board members,” Kautz said. “CNPPID has 12 and Dawson has 11 and state statute allows any director that is currently seated to fill out their term.”

Brundage said both boards have been part of the process of determining the eventual size of the new board.

“We had a steering committee and a bunch of board members put a lot of time into the project and they were able to come up with a 14-member board,” Brundage said. “Over the course of three elections by 2029, we will have gone through enough cycles to reduce the board to its final number of 14.”

Many of the members have served the board for decades, and Brundage said they want to keep that expertise as the new entity moves forward.

“To me, it was very valuable,” Kautz said, “that expertise doesn’t drop off the board with the knowledge we need to carry on.”

If approved on Oct. 24, paperwork will go to the Nebraska Power Review Board, a state agency created to regulate Nebraska’s publicly owned electric utility industry.

“We’ve already been working with them to make sure we are following what they want,” Kautz said. “The power review board then has six weeks to make a decision, which will probably be done by the end of December.”

Kautz said the new district would likely go live in July should the merger be approved on Monday.