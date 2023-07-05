The building originally opened on July 26, 1913, as a federal project under President Theodore Roosevelt and for the past 10 years has operated as the Prairie Arts Center.

On Friday, the PAC will commemorate the transformation of the building into a center for the arts. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with an open house and all activities are free to the public.

“We opened the basement in 2013,” said Holly Carlini, executive director. “Two years later we opened the first floor, two years later we opened the second floor and two years later in 2019 we opened the third floor.”

Carlini has been executive director since 2016 and said she is excited for the celebration.

“It just highlights the journey that we’ve had and all of the people that have put their heart and soul and minds and creative spirits into this building,” Carlini said. “This is a day to highlight the area artists, those that are involved and it’s really a thank you to the community.”

The event will include food, home brew tastings, artist demonstrations and live music.

“Artists will be here live painting, drawing, doing all sorts of activities,” Carlini said. “You can come in and glaze some original Eric Stearns pieces.”

She said the funds raised from the glazing will go into the Sculpture Walk Across Nebraska project downtown.

“That money will help us start getting the bases prepared for those sculptures,” Carlini said.

James Burke will perform his acoustic blues music at 5:30 p.m. and the Wildwoods will present their folk Americana performance at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

The building remained under federal ownership until 1964 when the title was transferred to the Junior College District. Mid-Plains used the building for classes and offices until 2000, at which time the building was purchased by a private party.

After it was donated to the city of North Platte, plans to house city offices there fell through and the Creativity Unlimited Arts Council purchased the building in 2008. The group raised $250,000 to begin its restoration plan.

During the fall of 2017, the second floor opened and includes a library, the textile room, office, catering kitchen and a reception room with an outdoor balcony patio. The third floor hosts all of the art classes and open studio ceramics.

On the third floor is the Ted Long Legacy Room. This room was specifically created to resemble the art studio cabin of the renowned international artist.