Preliminary night winners trade places on night 2 of Miss Nebraska

The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition judges selected Friday’s preliminary winners in talent and red carpet and the names are familiar.

Steffany Lien, Miss Lincoln, and Alayna Wilson, Miss Omaha, won the preliminary night awards after winning the previous night as well. This time, however, they changed places as Lien won the talent portion, while Wilson won the red carpet preliminary No. 2.

“I feel absolutely incredible I got to share my talent of baton twirling this evening,” Lien said. “I’m currently the University of Nebraska-Lincoln featured twirler, which is incredible, but I love performing out there on the Miss Nebraska stage.

“The audience here in North Platte is unmatched,” she said.

Wilson said after the two nights of awards shared with Lien, “tomorrow is going to be a good show.”

“Winning red carpet really resembled all the elegance and poise of all the Miss Nebraskas’ I’ve looked up to my entire life,” Wilson said. “The fact that I’ve been able to replicate that and the audience felt that and the judges felt that, it means a lot to me, especially with this one award.”

Alayna Wilson received the Miss Nebraska Community Service Award and Addilyn Wilson received the teen Community Service Award.

The final night is set for tonight, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and by the end of the night, Miss Nebraska 2022 will be crowned.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.