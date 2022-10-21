Program ensures West Central Research, Extension and Education Center remain functional

The lack of ongoing maintenance sometimes produces issues that can balloon into much larger problems.

For that reason, the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources is taking advantage of Legislative Bill 384 funding. It allowed the university to begin projects at buildings in the IANR facilities in western and west-central Nebraska, including the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

Ron Yoder, senior associate vice chancellor, and Dan Trotter, director of facilities, were in North Platte Thursday morning to talk about the deferred maintenance projects.

“Our out-state facilities are important to us,” Yoder said. “We work very hard to maintain them and it’s a challenge for us because we did not receive budget to maintain these facilities outside of Lincoln.”

Yoder said that is the reason LB 384 is important to maintaining those facilities.

“President (Ted) Carter working with the Legislature last year got this passed,” Yoder said.

State Sen. Mike Jacobson said he worked hard to get the legislation through as well.

“I’ve really become laser focused on (the fact that) if we are going to be funding programs in Lincoln and Omaha, we need to be funding programs out here as well,” Jacobson said in a phone interview. “We have to make sure we are getting our fair share of any dollars that are going to be allocated and that we are not left behind, where this money just ends up in the metro area.”

He said he was particularly pleased to learn about the work being done at West Central “because it’s a real asset to our part of the state and to the area.”

Trotter said the work at West Central began with a new roof on the Snyder Building.

“Here at West Central, we were allocated a little over $1.6 million for these deferred maintenance projects,” Trotter said. “That was allocated to us based on a list we already had generated.”

In addition to the roof, Trotter said they will be installing a chiller, which is a water-based cooling system. Engineering design is underway to replace the outdated water and sewer system at the facility as well.

“These aren’t projects that anyone will voluntarily give you funding for, but the LB 384 funds are perfect for that,” Trotter said. “Those are all essential to keep this campus going.”

Trotter said many of the maintenance projects are basic to the function of West Central.

“As you can tell, they are not projects that anybody sees,” Yoder said. “Nobody sees the sewer until something goes wrong, and nobody knows that the roof is bad until they have to put buckets everywhere.”

Yoder said Bob Skates, facility manager at West Central, has been working with Trotter to keep all of the facilities in working order.

“Trying to manage the facilities from Lincoln would be impossible,” Trotter said, “so having Bob here is essential.”

Jacobson said maintenance often gets pushed aside when budgets are tight.

“If you do that over a number of years, you can accumulate some significant costs,” Jacobson said. “When a roof gets bad, or something gets bad and you don’t repair it, the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets because more damage occurs and the more expensive it gets to replace it later.”

The LB 384 program was a commitment by the state, Jacobson said, to match some of the funding to allow the university to accelerate replacement, repair and upgrades of buildings.

The Legislature's interest in keeping up with maintenance on state buildings dates to 1977. Senators that year passed LB 309, which regularly sets aside funds to clear deferred maintenance backlogs and set up a Task Force for Building Renewal to set priorities for its use.

Yoder said the 309 program requires the university to specify projects, and those projects need to be approved by the state.

“That’s how we’ve done a lot of our roofing projects,” Yoder said. “That’s not just the university, that’s the state, and as a state entity we’re included in that program.”

The 309 program has a certain budget every year and Yoder said, as expected, there are many more requests than there is funding.

“So they prioritize,” Yoder said. “We have been pretty successful with them. That’s why they like roof projects or door and window projects to seal up the building. “

Of deferred maintenance, Yoder said, “With your home, if you keep up on things, it’s not a big deal. But if you let them go to the point you totally have to replace, then it gets very expensive.”

Although the $1.6 million seems like a lot of money, the West Central facilities are larger buildings than a home, Yoder said.

“Then you have the whole campus here including the water and sewer system,” Yoder said.

The university had come to the point in North Platte and other places where Yoder said they knew that there were projects that would cost multiple millions of dollars and the budget could not support them.

The legislation will continue to be applied, Yoder said, as the university looks at all of its out-state facilities, which include Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory near Whitman; Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff; High Plains Ag Lab at Sidney; West Central water lab at Brule; the wheat lab at Grant; Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis and South Central Ag Lab by Clay Center.

“The hope of all this is that the university will be able to use more of their dollars in the future towards programming,” Jacobson said, “and that they will budget accordingly to make sure that ongoing maintenance is done with all buildings going forward so we won’t have to repeat this sometime down the road.”