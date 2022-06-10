Property owners who qualify for homestead exemption must file by June 30

LINCOLN — Property owners who qualify for 2022 homestead exemptions have until June 30 to file them with their county assessor, says state Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen.

Full or partial property tax exemptions, based on taxable values, are available to property owners in these categories:

» People who were 65 or older on Jan. 1.

» Certain veterans with qualifying disabilities and their surviving spouses.

» Those with developmental disabilities or certain other qualifying disabilities.

Some categories are subject to limitations on household income and the home’s taxable value, Sorensen said in a press release.

Others require certifications from a medical provider, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Applicants for homestead exemptions need to confirm what they need to file with their applications, Sorensen said.

Exemption forms are available online at revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/homestead-exemption. For information, look there or call 888-475-5101.