Property valuations must follow state statute

Property valuations sometimes trigger questions and concerns for area residents when they find assessment of their property has risen.

State statute dictates specifically how valuations are determined, County Assessor Julie Stenger said.

Monday, Stenger's office presented its three-year property assessment plan to the Lincoln County commissioners. In that report, her office revealed a 4% increase for the south side of North Platte and a 7% increase for the north side.

Stenger said any misunderstandings people have about the process can usually be resolved by communicating with her and her staff.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue keeps a sales file for every county in the state. Sales are documented by the Register of Deeds and copies sent to the assessor’s office and then to the state.

“Each year the data is used to generate reports,” Stenger said. “For residential, we use two years of sales to calculate our values, for ag and commercial we use three years of sales because there generally are not as many sales.”

Valuations had to be certified by March 1, 2022. Data show the current assessed value and the state has the sale price and calculates the ratio of value to sale price.

“By state statute, commercial and residential has to be 92% to 100% of what sales show,” Stenger said. “Ag has to be 69% to 75% of what sales show.”

The Department of Revenue and the Tax Equalization Review Commission looks at these factors to determine if a county is in compliance.

“Right now, on residential, Lincoln County is at 94%,” Stenger said. “We are in compliance because we fall between that 92% and 100%.”

She said there were 1,248 residential sales that occurred within the two-year period from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2021, that are used to determine the percentage used to calculate compliance.

If the county is not in compliance, TERC will make an adjustment, but Stenger said they generally do it county-wide rather than adjusting individual villages or areas.

“That means,” she said, “if Lincoln County doesn’t meet the criteria, then everyone’s valuations are raised.”

Stenger said it is better for her office to make the necessary changes so they only affect the village or area that is not in compliance.

“If residential is low, TERC raises valuations by 7% for everyone in the county,” Stenger said. “But if we do it by these groupings, such as lake properties, the city of North Platte, it breaks it down (more specifically).”

As an example, Stenger said if a village is low at 82%, her office can go in and fix that for that specific village without raising the valuations in the other groupings within the county.

“That’s why it’s best for us to do it because we can look at the more specific areas and make the adjustments,” Stenger said. “We had to do that this year for our residential for the city of North Platte. The data showed we were way too low.”

North Platte is split between south and north with the dividing line at the railroad tracks.

“The sales (over the two year period) showed that our north side needed an increase of 7% on both land and improvements and the south side needed to increase by 4%,” Stenger said. “Our lakes were also low this year, which includes Jeffrey Lake (near) Brady and Lake Maloney. Those also got a 4% increase.”

Additionally, state statute requires the county to physically inspect all properties every six years. That cycle comes up in 2023.

“We will be physically out looking at the north side of North Platte and Lake Maloney,” Stenger said. “We will be out taking photos.”

She said the assessor’s office vehicles have a logo on them so they are easily identified.

“We don’t go inside any yards or gates or anything,” Stenger said. “If we have information that there was a permit to build a new garage or a new deck or new addition to a house, we will get out and measure.”

Stenger said sometimes a change on the property is seen during inspections that isn’t on the card, so the inspectors will take a closer look in those cases.

“We always knock on the door and if they are not home, we leave a hang tag with a phone number for questions about the inspection and letting the homeowners know we were there,” Stenger said.

In 2024, the county will inspect the south side of North Platte.

For property owners whose valuation went up despite no improvements, Stenger said it can be tricky.

“We get that,” Stenger said. “You’d think it would depreciate, but statutes are written based on the market and the market is really, really strong right now.”

Across the state, houses are being sold, what Stenger said, is far above assessed value, which drives up valuations.

“We are going on our second year of high values,” Stenger said. “When that happens, you may have to go in and rebuild all your depreciation tables. You have to have that house valued with what is its market value.”

Replacement costs factor heavily into those values and throughout the pandemic, they have risen because of the supply issues.

“We follow state statute here and I think that’s really hard for the taxpayer to understand sometimes,” Stenger said. “They come in thinking we’re raising their value because the county wants to buy a new road grader or maintainer or something."

She said valuations have nothing to do with the county’s budgeting process, but are driven solely by the law.

“We try to encourage people to understand that just because your valuation goes up doesn’t mean your taxes go up,” Stenger said. “The county is pretty frugal. If you look over the years when we have had some pretty significant increases in valuation, the county’s levy will drop.”

It is important to note, Stenger said, that the county commissioners set the tax request, not the county assessor.

Charity Farley, lead appraiser, said it is important for people who have questions to come in and talk to someone in the assessor’s office.

“I would say that most people who come in and have questions, generally they have a better understanding of it afterwards,” Farley said. “They may not like it, but at least they understand it and we encourage people to come in and ask those questions. We’d rather the public be informed.”

Tax statements for 2022 will be mailed out in December and those values are unchangeable for the 2022 tax year.

“March 19, 2023, that is when we will certify our new 2023 values,” Stenger said. “We send out a postcard on May 31 notifying property owners there has been a change on their valuation.”

The postcard indicates they have from June 1 to June 30 to file a protest form for the 2023 valuation with the County Clerk’s office.

“That’s the only time they can protest,” Stenger said.

Protests are then scheduled in front of the Lincoln County Board of Equalization. Following the hearing, the board makes a decision to accept or deny the protest.

The property owner has 30 days to appeal the decision to TERC if they are not satisfied with the Board of Equalization ruling on the protest.

“We encourage people to come in at any time if they have questions or if something’s not quite right,” Stenger said.

The Assessor’s Office is inside the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. To contact the office by phone, call 308-534-4350.