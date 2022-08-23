Proposed 2022-23 NP budget: Higher tax request, slight tax-rate cut

The city of North Platte’s property tax request would go up by 6.8% under the preliminary 2022-23 budget that City Council members will review publicly Thursday at a nonvoting work session.

City government’s projected 2022 property tax rate, however, would drop slightly on the strength of a 7.56% boost in taxable values inside city limits.

Income from North Platte’s 1.5% sales tax, which has reached record levels the past two years, also would account for nearly $1.25 million more of projected revenues next year than it does in the 2021-22 year, which ends Sept. 30.

The city’s preliminary budget book shows 2022-23 general fund spending rising by 5.5%, from $32.8 million to $34.6 million.

But total authorized spending in all city funds, including self-supporting Municipal Light & Water, would leap 35.1% to $184.7 million next year.

The 5:30 p.m. work session in the City Hall council chambers, 211 W. Third St., will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

City officials plan to hold their formal budget hearing at the regular Sept. 6 council meeting. A special meeting will follow Sept. 8, at which the 2022-23 budget is expected to be adopted.

But the council won’t adopt its final property tax request until Oct. 4. That’s a week after a new joint hearing mandated by a 2021 law that could involve North Platte, Lincoln County, school districts across the county and the Mid-Plains Community College Area.

Local governments in that group must present basic budget and tax information at that hearing if they seek to raise their tax requests by the combined rate of their valuation growth — as defined by the new law — plus 2 percentage points.

As presented, the city’s preliminary tax request figure of $7,652,263 would rise by less than the 7.56% total growth in North Platte’s 2022 taxable value. The County Assessor’s Office released final 2022 valuations Monday.

The proposed 6.8% jump from last year’s $7.17 million tax follows three straight years in which the city had kept that figure all but flat.

North Platte’s project property tax rate nonetheless would slip from 44.2 cents to 43.9 cents per $100 of taxable value. Those figures don’t include the tax rate for the North Platte Airport Authority, which state law requires to be collected along with the city’s.

While the budget seeks $485,066 more in property taxes than in 2021, it also allocates $9.335 million from sales taxes toward general-fund spending instead of the current fiscal year’s $8.1 million.

Recent annual city budgets had also held sales tax expectations steady. But the 1.5% tax netted a record $9.24 million during the 2020-21 fiscal year and has collected almost $9 million with a month of 2021-22 income pending.

City officials have said they’ve tapped the unexpected sales tax windfalls to building up the general-fund cash reserve founded last year. It’s projected to more than double from $3.31 million to $7.47 million, accounting for about 4% of the entire budget for all funds.

Though the city’s general fund contains most of North Platte’s most recognized services, it would account for only 18.7% of all city spending in the proposed 2022-23 budget.

It’s led by the city’s Public Service Department, which would see its budget rise 7% to $11.48 million if council members approve it without changes.

Police Department spending would grow by 11.7% to $8.03 million, while the Fire Department budget would go up 8.8% to almost $6.6 million.

Council members in July ratified two-year police and fire union contracts that award raises to members of both groups of 1.5% Oct. 1, another 1.5% on June 1, 2023, and 3.5% on Oct. 1, 2023.

ML&W, which contains the electric, water and sewer departments, is an “enterprise fund” that generates its own income. It accounts for 35% of the overall $184.7 million city budget.

The remaining 42.1% of the 2022-23 spending plan covers so-called miscellaneous funds. Examples include money to repay existing city bonds; repositories of bond proceeds for carrying out street and utility projects; the city’s self-insured health and accident fund; keno funds; and the city’s Newburn Funds and Quality Growth Fund.

City officials have said money held by or assigned to those funds has to be officially appropriated for any part of it to be used during the year.

QGF is funded by a portion of sales tax revenues, only some of which has been committed for economic development projects at any one time.

The city typically spends only interest income from the Newburn Funds, which originated from the late John Newburn’s 1987 bequest for improving city parks.

The proposed 2022-23 budget includes a near tripling of the line-item for paving districts ($13.7 million) and a leap in the sewer district budget from $1 million to $21 million. The budget for water districts would nearly double, from $2.2 million to $4 million.

Work has begun on a major water-main upgrade along South Jeffers Street (U.S. Highway 83) in advance of the state’s planned 2023 reconstruction of Jeffers between First and Leota streets.

Construction of the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant also is expected to be under way in earnest next year.