Proposed North Platte zoning updates reach City Council

A set of residential zoning updates several months in the making will formally reach the North Platte City Council Tuesday.

A public hearing and first-round debate on an ordinance making the changes will cap the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Approval of North Platte’s second and third microTIF projects also appears on Tuesday’s agenda, as does consideration of a nearly $1.8 million bid to replace aged water mains along South Jeffers Street.

The city Planning Commission unanimously voted March 22 to forward its proposed updates to zoning regulations. Its members reviewed an earlier draft with the council when the latter held a work session Feb. 3.

The package was triggered by a 2020 state law directed Nebraska’s cities and villages to determine whether zoning codes hinder construction of “missing middle housing,” like duplexes and townhouses.

As with most ordinances, the zoning revisions face three rounds of council votes unless members waive one or two of them.

They address the number and types of residential zoning districts, which are scattered throughout North Platte and aren’t limited to one particular part of town.

Among the package’s highlights:

» North Platte would have three rather than four types of basic districts. The R-1, R-2 and R-3 districts would remain, but R-4 — currently the broadest type of district — would generally be converted to R-3.

» The three remaining types would continue to allow single-family homes, with duplexes allowed in R-2 and R-3 areas and apartment complexes confined to R-3 areas.

Townhomes, in which units can be separately owned but share a common wall, would be allowed in all three districts. Up to four units per structure would be allowed in an R-1 district and up to six in an R-2.

» Mobile home parks would gain their own type of zoning district, dubbed RM “mobile home residential.”

» RM zoning wouldn’t apply to people who have a mobile home atop a single-family lot and own them both, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

They’d continue to be allowed as “nonconforming” uses, meaning their owners don’t have to move them.

They could get a city permit to replace them as long as the replacement meets four requirements generally met by later-model mobile homes.

The City Council would have to approve replacing an older mobile home with one not meeting those requirements, Clark said.

Other residential zoning changes would establish an RL “suburban residential” district and provide regulations for recreational vehicle parks and “accessory dwelling” units on a property.

Both of Tuesday’s microTIF applications were submitted by MADD Properties LLC, which plans to remodel office spaces at 306 E. Sixth St. and 517-521 N. Bailey Ave. in the northeast part of the Canteen District.

Both fit the minimum age requirements of the 2020 microTIF law, which apply to homes and commercial buildings at least 60 years.

The East Sixth building dates to 1938 and the North Bailey structure to 1937, according to their microTIF applications.

Like regular tax increment financing, microTIF lets building owners gradually recover property taxes tied to the increases in taxable value from their improvements.

MADD’s applications say the East Sixth building, valued at $226,310 in 2021, should gain $125,000 in valuation from the remodeling. It would house offices for the North Platte Plainsmen baseball team.

The valuation of the North Bailey building, now at $289,385, should grow by $152,000, MADD’s second microTIF application says.

In other business, the council will:

» Decide whether to approve a $1,797,977 low bid from Midlands Contracting Inc. of Kearney in the city’s second attempt to secure a firm to replace and widen an aging South Jeffers water main.

The project is a precursor to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s planned 2023 reconstruction of Jeffers, which serves as U.S. Highway 83’s southbound lanes, from First to Leota streets.

The council Feb. 15 rejected a single $2.52 million bid from Myers Construction of Broken Bow because it was $600,000 over the water project’s engineering estimate.

Myers and Midlands Contracting both submitted bids in the second go-round, with Myers’ fresh bid totaling just over $2.46 million, according to council documents.

» Rule on whether to set registration fees for utility-type vehicles at $50, as recommended by the Police Department, under the new UTV ordinance that took effect Friday.

The measure allows UTVs that are registered and pass police inspection to be driven on most city streets. They continue to be forbidden on state and federal highways, though UTV drivers can cross them.

» Consider a request by the Mid-Plains Community College Area to change the name of Sunrise Drive to College Drive.

Mid-Plains is building and paying for a two-block westward extension of the street between Jeffers and Willow streets. Sunrise currently runs east from Jeffers to Menards.