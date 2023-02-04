The North Platte City Council Tuesday will return to a conditional use permit application for a small RV park tabled last month amid disagreements over wording of the underlying ordinance.
Merlin and Kelle Dikeman’s application and routine approval of claims payments are the only items on the regular agenda for the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Council members voted 6-1 to table the would-be permit Jan. 3 when confusion broke out over what is and isn’t required for RV parks under the ordinance they adopted last June.
Among other things, the new code requires would-be RV park developers to submit a professionally drawn site plan drawn by a professional surveyor rather than a hand-drawn sketch.
The Dikemans, who want to build and live at an eight-pad RV park at 3501 S. Willow St., submitted a plan drawn by a professional surveyor Jan. 23, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum for Tuesday’s meeting.
The couple said at the Jan. 3 meeting that they would keep their own RVs on four of the pads and rent out the others.
They also plan to restore cars in the planned 50-foot by 80-foot night watchman’s quarters where they would live, they added.
That’s allowed under their site’s B-2 highway commercial zoning, Clark said in her memo, as long as they don’t engage in auto wrecking, salvage or the activities of a junk dealer.
The eight-month-old RV ordinance also defines various terms and possible types of recreation facilities. It doesn’t dictate that everything mentioned be included, Clark said before the council voted to table the Dikemans’ permit.
Before deciding whether to resume debate on the couple’s application, council members will take up an 11-item consent agenda. Its contents will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
The consent agenda includes approval of a replat splitting the Iron Trail Industrial Park at Twin Rivers Business Park into seven lots; replacement of the city’s transfer station scale near Lake Maloney by Fairbanks Scales for about $142,000; and a four-year renewal of a contract with Lincoln County to provide ambulance services through 2027.