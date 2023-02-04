Tune in

Here’s how to follow Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. North Platte City Council meeting with remote technology if you don’t attend in person:

» YouTube livestream: Visit www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

The same location includes access to the council’s “agenda book,” which can be downloaded as a PDF document.

» Audio and video (TV): Turn to cable Channel 180 on Spectrum (Charter Communications).