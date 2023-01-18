Public input sought on education commissioner

The Nebraska State Board of Education is seeking public feedback as part of the search for Nebraska's next commissioner of education.

Matthew Blomstedt resigned Jan. 3. He served as the commissioner of education for nine years. The board designated Deputy Commissioner Deborah Frison to fulfill the duties of the commissioner until the next one is hired.

The commissioner is chosen by the elected State Board of Education. As part of the process, the board chose McPherson & Jacobson LLC to perform a nationwide search to find a pool of candidates. The board is responsible for choosing the next commissioner of education.

Anyone interested in providing feedback can complete an online survey found on the homepage of Nebraska Department of Education website at education.ne.gov. All survey responses must be submitted by Jan. 31.

Survey results will be used to help guide the selection of the finalists for the position. You can learn more about the search process online at education.ne.gov/stateboard/commissioner-search-process/.