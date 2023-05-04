The coming week is National Tourism Week. The public is invited to a proclamation by Mayor Kelliher at 1 p.m. Monday at Lincoln County Historical Museum.

On Wednesday, Visit North Platte will host its fourth annual Excellence in Service awards luncheon to recognize people who have made a difference in the area’s tourism industry. John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, will speak at the luncheon.

Excellence in Customer Service awards will be presented in the categories of local attraction, hotel, restaurant, retail establishment and local event. There will also be a Volunteer of the Year and a Hero of Tourism award.

“Travel is an essential part of the local economy, creating jobs and strengthening our community’s culture and identity, said Lisa Burke, executive director of Visit North Platte. “This National Travel and Tourism Week we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute to in the future.”

In 2021, visitors in North Platte and the Lincoln County area spent more than $125 million at local lodging facilities, restaurants, attractions and other venues. This generated more than $10 million in state and local taxes. Local tourism spending supports more than 1,500 jobs with a payroll of just under $25 million each year.

To learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week and tourism within Lincoln County, go to visitnorthplatte.com.