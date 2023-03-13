The public is invited to a discussion of what the Sustainable Beef LLC supply chain will look like.

Panelists will discuss aspects of the industry “from conception to consumer,” according to an announcement. The event is at 6 p.m. Thursday, at TD Angus, Rishel Ranch, 3230 E. Watts Road.

“This will be an interactive discussion,” and “the first time we have everyone along the beef supply chain in the same room,” the announcement said.

Panelists are:

Andrew Wasserburger, a cow-calf producer and owner of Bootheel 7 Livestock in Lusk, Wyoming. He is the 2022 Certified Angus Beef Commercial Commitment to Excellence Award winner and a four-time TD Feed Test winner. He is a cousin of Trey Wasserburger of TD Angus.

Cassie Lapaseotes, a cattle feeder in Bridgeport. The Lapaseotes operation is a member of Dinklage Feedyards, Engler program and a founding family of Sustainable Beef LLC.

Bill Rupp, founder of Sustainable Beef LLC. He has over 35 years in the meat packing industry, starting as a meat cutter to eventually become CEO of Cargill Meat and JBS USA. He was inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame in 2021.

Grant Keenan, director of cattle management and procurement for Walmart, the nation’s largest beef buyer. He works with ranchers nationwide to procure beef that meets the standards of the company.