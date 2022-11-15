 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Schools board accepts HVAC bid

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the bid from Mechanical Sales to replace seven HVAC units at McDonald Elementary School.

The bid was submitted for $300,279 and will take between 30-32 weeks to complete the project. There were two other bids, Trane offered a bid of $357,680 and AAON Roofing’s bid was $297,128.

The Dana Cole 2021-22 audit was approved by the board as presented by Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance for the district with a favorable report.

The board approved a favorable evaluation of Superintendent Todd Rhodes at Monday’s meeting by an unanimous vote. The board said there were some areas of growth including community relations that would need to be addressed as the district moves forward, keeping in mind Rhodes has been on the job only since July 1.

The next superintendent’s evaluation will be completed in April.

