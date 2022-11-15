QGF loan, not grant, OK'd to help launch temporary outdoor ice rink

NPIce Inc. organizers won a reduced North Platte City Council’s support Tuesday to tap the Quality Growth Fund for $50,000 to enable them to open their portable outdoor ice rink next month.

Instead of an outright grant, however, council members voted 5-0 to approve a no-interest QGF loan forgivable after the group has operated its rink for three winter seasons.

Three council members were absent due to travel or illness, leaving Tuesday’s meeting with a bare five-member quorum to do business.

The city’s QGF Citizens Review Committee voted 4-0 Friday to recommend the $50,000 as a grant. But members of that panel also said they “do not want to see it become an annual request for funding” from the special economic development fund.

After Council President Jim Nisley moved to award the grant, Councilman Pete Volz successfully amended it to turn it into a loan. The city will have a first lien on NPIce’s tangible assets.

“I am 100% in support of this project,” Volz said, “and I feel it’s good use of limited exposure of Quality Growth funds, OK?”

But “in order to be consistent, I would like to have assurances … that this is in operation for at least three years,” he added.

NPIce co-founders Stephen “BLu” McGrath and Tyler Sexson said that was fine.

“It is a fair concession, I believe,” Sexson said. “We’re planning on having this for three years — for 30 years, you know.”

The group plans to operate its temporary rink from Dec. 12 to Feb. 27 on a flat area of Centennial Park in front of the baseball concession stand. Family events, skating lessons and hockey leagues and tournaments are planned.

With Tuesday’s vote, NPIce has $175,217 in pledges and donations toward its stated $250,000 goal to buy the rink and other needed equipment.

Organizers have ordered the 90-foot by 75-foot rink and found used “dasher boards." They’re renting a chiller to get started instead of buying one right away, McGrath and Sexson have said.

In other business, the council:

Gave 4-1 second-round approval, with Councilwoman Donna Tryon opposed, to an ordinance annexing a planned storage facility site at West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard. A final vote will be held Dec. 6.

Authorized Mayor Brandon Kelliher to sign a three-year contract with Rubicon Global LLC for use of its in-cab sanitation scheduling, monitoring and management system. A test run of the system had great results, City Administrator Layne Groseth said.

Ratified Kelliher’s appointment of Mark Mendenhall to the Community Redevelopment Authority as part of the evening’s four-item consent agenda.