Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee to return to Grand Island debt collection firm's loan request Friday

The city advisory committee overseeing North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund will return Friday to a Grand Island debt-collection firm’s loan application for aid in setting up a North Platte office.

An executive session to work out proposed loan terms is planned during the 2 p.m. Citizens Review Committee meeting at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. conference room at 502 S. Dewey St.

Action on whether to endorse Credit Management Services Inc.’s $399,000 forgivable loan request is expected after the closed session, said chamber President and CEO Gary Person.

If the committee advances the application, the City Council would consider it at its Dec. 15 meeting, Person said.

The company, which also has Kearney and Lincoln offices, expects to open soon with up to six employees at 121 N. Dewey St. Expansion to between 10 and 12 employees is expected sometime after that.

In presenting its loan request Wednesday, Credit Management asked for part of the proposed QGF loan amount to be forgivable based on meeting job-creation targets to be set by the committee.

Friday’s agenda also includes discussion and possible action on setting a standard to govern future conditions for forgivable QGF loans.

The five-member panel has previously addressed such conditions case by case.