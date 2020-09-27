Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee will focus on renovation projects

Members also have pledged $30,000 of their group’s own funds and are seeking grants for planting new trees and other purposes, President Sarah Talbott said.

Planters, park benches and other equipment have been ordered. Some features should be installed before winter, Talbott said, while other steps will have to wait for spring.

Proposed translucent roofs over two alleys have been dropped in favor of dressing up existing metal roofs, she said.

Two new requests for QGF aid will face the Citizens Review Committee, led by a proposed forgivable $400,000 loan to remodel and retrofit Parkade Plaza’s former Alco anchor space for one or more tenants.

Whitetail Management, owned by Shae and Jeff Caldwell, is seeking the aid in connection with their purchase of the 1978 strip mall from original owner Noddle Cos. The deal is set to close Wednesday, Shae Caldwell said.

None of the loan would be used for purchasing Parkade itself, said Caldwell and chamber President and CEO Gary Person. The chamber administers the dedicated sales tax funds for the city.

If granted, Caldwell said, the loan’s uses would include updates to the Alco space on Parkade’s west end to meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements and install other modern systems.