Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee will focus on renovation projects

Plans for North Platte’s next downtown renovation stage and a proposed loan related to Parkade Plaza’s pending purchase top Monday’s agenda for the Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee.
The five-member group, which meets as needed, will convene at 2 p.m. in the conference room at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., 502 S. Dewey St.
The committee makes recommendations to the City Council on applications to tap QGF, which uses a dedicated portion of city sales taxes to assist various economic development projects.
North Platte voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to approve a second 10-year extension of the fund, created in 2001 under the state law known as Legislative Bill 840.
Members of the North Platte Downtown Association will report on their preparations for carrying out their “street and above” beautification plan for the newly renamed Canteen District.
Crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad began resetting bricks last week on the last three blocks of the $2.81 million, six-block “street and below” renovations begun in late February. City funds are paying for that.
The QGF committee and the City Council in February committed up to $500,000 from the sales-tax fund to reimburse the association’s beautification costs.
Members also have pledged $30,000 of their group’s own funds and are seeking grants for planting new trees and other purposes, President Sarah Talbott said.
Planters, park benches and other equipment have been ordered. Some features should be installed before winter, Talbott said, while other steps will have to wait for spring.
Proposed translucent roofs over two alleys have been dropped in favor of dressing up existing metal roofs, she said.
Two new requests for QGF aid will face the Citizens Review Committee, led by a proposed forgivable $400,000 loan to remodel and retrofit Parkade Plaza’s former Alco anchor space for one or more tenants.
Whitetail Management, owned by Shae and Jeff Caldwell, is seeking the aid in connection with their purchase of the 1978 strip mall from original owner Noddle Cos. The deal is set to close Wednesday, Shae Caldwell said.
None of the loan would be used for purchasing Parkade itself, said Caldwell and chamber President and CEO Gary Person. The chamber administers the dedicated sales tax funds for the city.
If granted, Caldwell said, the loan’s uses would include updates to the Alco space on Parkade’s west end to meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements and install other modern systems.
The anchor space also will need to be reconfigured if rented to multiple tenants instead of a single store, Caldwell said.
For Whitetail’s QGF loan to be forgivable, it would have to meet targets for bringing in new businesses and jobs, Person said. The committee and City Council would set those details.
Also Monday, the QGF panel will consider a request by Nick McNew for a $95,000 small business loan for his McNew’s Unlimited LLC, a golf cart sales, repair and service business.
McNew started the business in his garage but hopes to set up a free-standing shop on property at 1601 N. Dodge Ave., Person said. The loan would complete his project’s financing, he added.
The economic development plan that has governed QGF since its 2001 founding requires 10% of its dedicated sales tax money to be used for small-business loans.
That would continue if voters renew the fund and plan in November, Person said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!